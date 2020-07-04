All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 6820 Algarve Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
6820 Algarve Drive
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM

6820 Algarve Drive

6820 Algarve Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6820 Algarve Drive, Denton, TX 76210
Oakmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
NOTE*** 3 MONTH LEASE ONLY*** DECEMBER 1, 2019 TILL MARCH 31 2020 . WELCOME HOME TO THIS UPDATED AND SPECTACULAR GREENS OF OAKMONT HOME THAT SHOWS LIKE A MODEL.Enveloped in this unique senior adult 55 plus community that features wide,quiet streets and peaceful friendly neighborhood near the golf course.Wonderful open floor plan WITH 2 DINING, LARGE LIVING, plus library study great for piano,desk etc.Private master bedroom and suite overlooking backyard oasis with garden tub,shower and Texas sized walk in closet. PLUS 2 GUEST BEDROOMS IN SPLIT BEDROOM ARRANGEMENT. Chef's dream island kitchen features stainless steel appliances.SIT BACK RELAX AND DECLARE IT HOME BEFORE IT'S GONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6820 Algarve Drive have any available units?
6820 Algarve Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6820 Algarve Drive have?
Some of 6820 Algarve Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6820 Algarve Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6820 Algarve Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6820 Algarve Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6820 Algarve Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 6820 Algarve Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6820 Algarve Drive offers parking.
Does 6820 Algarve Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6820 Algarve Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6820 Algarve Drive have a pool?
No, 6820 Algarve Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6820 Algarve Drive have accessible units?
No, 6820 Algarve Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6820 Algarve Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6820 Algarve Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas