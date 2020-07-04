6820 Algarve Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

NOTE*** 3 MONTH LEASE ONLY*** DECEMBER 1, 2019 TILL MARCH 31 2020 . WELCOME HOME TO THIS UPDATED AND SPECTACULAR GREENS OF OAKMONT HOME THAT SHOWS LIKE A MODEL.Enveloped in this unique senior adult 55 plus community that features wide,quiet streets and peaceful friendly neighborhood near the golf course.Wonderful open floor plan WITH 2 DINING, LARGE LIVING, plus library study great for piano,desk etc.Private master bedroom and suite overlooking backyard oasis with garden tub,shower and Texas sized walk in closet. PLUS 2 GUEST BEDROOMS IN SPLIT BEDROOM ARRANGEMENT. Chef's dream island kitchen features stainless steel appliances.SIT BACK RELAX AND DECLARE IT HOME BEFORE IT'S GONE!