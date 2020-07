Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 1-story four bedroom, two bath home in Wheeler Ridge. Open floor plan with two living spaces divided by the kitchen. Ceramic tile and laminate wood flooring in all living spaces and the fourth bedroom. This home features split bedrooms, built-in desk in the kitchen, solar screens, landscaped front lawn, and large fenced back yard.