Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JUNE 17, 2020! Searching for the perfect spot to land near campus? Look no further than 650 W. Collins! This large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo features a large living space downstairs perfect for study groups! Located within walking distance to the University of North Texas as well as on a bus route when you want to give your legs a break! Save money on campus parking with a designated parking space as well!