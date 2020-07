Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This 3bedrm 2bath open floor plan makes for great entertaining! Chefs kitchen, large island and plentiful cabinets; Breakfast bar open to family room with wood floors; Lots of windows,walk-in closets & storage; Community amenities include pool, playground and natural trail; Close to shopping, entertainment and major highway. Note: the second and third bedroom carpet will be replaced.