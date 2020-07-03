614 Railroad Avenue

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION-great Place to call Home! Only 1 Unit Available! Short Bike Ride To Denton Town Square, Civic Center Park, Texas Women's University, North Texas University, Restaurants, Shopping Malls, Theatres, I-35, Hwy 380! New Construction Duplex in the highly desirable, upwardly mobile City of Denton. Recently completed, Move-In ready Units. Unit #1 has Front Entry, w additional Side & Rear Exterior Doors. Unit # 2 has a side Front Door Entry & a Rear Door Entry. Bike Storage Racks on side of each Unit. Stainless Steel Appliances including a Refrigerator, Knotty Alder Cabinets, overhead Fans in ea Room, Decorative LED Lighting throughout, Vinyl Wood-Look Flooring. An Easy fit for Students! Come & Enjoy!