614 Railroad Avenue
Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:34 AM

614 Railroad Avenue

614 Railroad Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

614 Railroad Avenue, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
bike storage
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
media room
new construction
LOCATION, LOCATION-great Place to call Home! Only 1 Unit Available! Short Bike Ride To Denton Town Square, Civic Center Park, Texas Women's University, North Texas University, Restaurants, Shopping Malls, Theatres, I-35, Hwy 380! New Construction Duplex in the highly desirable, upwardly mobile City of Denton. Recently completed, Move-In ready Units. Unit #1 has Front Entry, w additional Side & Rear Exterior Doors. Unit # 2 has a side Front Door Entry & a Rear Door Entry. Bike Storage Racks on side of each Unit. Stainless Steel Appliances including a Refrigerator, Knotty Alder Cabinets, overhead Fans in ea Room, Decorative LED Lighting throughout, Vinyl Wood-Look Flooring. An Easy fit for Students! Come & Enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Railroad Avenue have any available units?
614 Railroad Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 614 Railroad Avenue have?
Some of 614 Railroad Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Railroad Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
614 Railroad Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Railroad Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 614 Railroad Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 614 Railroad Avenue offer parking?
No, 614 Railroad Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 614 Railroad Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 Railroad Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Railroad Avenue have a pool?
No, 614 Railroad Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 614 Railroad Avenue have accessible units?
No, 614 Railroad Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Railroad Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 Railroad Avenue has units with dishwashers.

