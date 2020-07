Amenities

Located just FIVE minutes from the University of North Texas campus, this three bedroom, one bathroom home is perfect for students! Featuring hardwood floors, central air and heat, and washer and dryer connections - this home is a must see! This property is not pet friendly. Contact Scott Brown Properties NOW!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE976905)