Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction

FIRST MONTH IS RENT FREE!!! HURRY! DON'T MISS OUT!! Beautiful new construction modern farmhouse duplex available for immediate occupancy! Great location close to Denton square and UNT campus. Huge living area open to kitchen which boasts granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Fresh contemporary neutral paint throughout, wood look ceramic tile flooring and lots of windows. Refrigerator, washer, dryer and yard maintenance included in rent. Small well trained pet acceptable.