All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 601 Myrtle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
601 Myrtle Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:59 PM

601 Myrtle Street

601 Myrtle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

601 Myrtle Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is only 0.5 miles from the Downtown Denton Square! Gorgeous, restored hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen appliances and bathrooms are newly refurnished. Fenced backyard for your pet or a cookout with friends! This great location connects your everyday life with the unique local amenities downtown Denton has to offer. With over 20 local establishments, the core of downtown Denton boasts restaurants, local eateries and coffee houses, along with live-music venues, bars, retail shops, and numerous annual events all within walking distance! Landlord takes care of yard maintenance. Call for a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Myrtle Street have any available units?
601 Myrtle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Myrtle Street have?
Some of 601 Myrtle Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Myrtle Street currently offering any rent specials?
601 Myrtle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Myrtle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Myrtle Street is pet friendly.
Does 601 Myrtle Street offer parking?
Yes, 601 Myrtle Street offers parking.
Does 601 Myrtle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Myrtle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Myrtle Street have a pool?
No, 601 Myrtle Street does not have a pool.
Does 601 Myrtle Street have accessible units?
No, 601 Myrtle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Myrtle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Myrtle Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas