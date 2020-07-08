601 Myrtle Street

Amenities

This newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is only 0.5 miles from the Downtown Denton Square! Gorgeous, restored hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen appliances and bathrooms are newly refurnished. Fenced backyard for your pet or a cookout with friends! This great location connects your everyday life with the unique local amenities downtown Denton has to offer. With over 20 local establishments, the core of downtown Denton boasts restaurants, local eateries and coffee houses, along with live-music venues, bars, retail shops, and numerous annual events all within walking distance! Landlord takes care of yard maintenance. Call for a tour today!