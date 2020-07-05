5912 Meadowglen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Quaint 3 Bed 2 Bath Home In Country Lakes Subdivision Of Argyle!! Enter into the formal entryway that leads into an open family room w floor to ceiling brick fireplace and a view of the large backyard. The kitchen provides eat-in dining with lots of cabinet space and a stacked stone breakfast bar. The master bedroom presents a serene atmosphere with a master bath that includes an expansive dual vanity, separate shower, and a calming garden tub. The lush backyard offers tranquil energy with a privacy fence and low maintenance upkeep. Community pool with playground, jogging and biking trails throughout rounds out a spectacular neighborhood that caters to your every need.