Last updated October 7 2019 at 2:43 PM

5912 Meadowglen Drive

5912 Meadowglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5912 Meadowglen Drive, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Quaint 3 Bed 2 Bath Home In Country Lakes Subdivision Of Argyle!! Enter into the formal entryway that leads into an open family room w floor to ceiling brick fireplace and a view of the large backyard. The kitchen provides eat-in dining with lots of cabinet space and a stacked stone breakfast bar. The master bedroom presents a serene atmosphere with a master bath that includes an expansive dual vanity, separate shower, and a calming garden tub. The lush backyard offers tranquil energy with a privacy fence and low maintenance upkeep. Community pool with playground, jogging and biking trails throughout rounds out a spectacular neighborhood that caters to your every need.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5912 Meadowglen Drive have any available units?
5912 Meadowglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5912 Meadowglen Drive have?
Some of 5912 Meadowglen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5912 Meadowglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5912 Meadowglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 Meadowglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5912 Meadowglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 5912 Meadowglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5912 Meadowglen Drive offers parking.
Does 5912 Meadowglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5912 Meadowglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 Meadowglen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5912 Meadowglen Drive has a pool.
Does 5912 Meadowglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 5912 Meadowglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 Meadowglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5912 Meadowglen Drive has units with dishwashers.

