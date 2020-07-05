All apartments in Denton
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:51 PM

5813 Loveland Drive

Location

5813 Loveland Drive, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet family friendly neighborhood. Centrally located to shops, and restaurants. Master BR downstairs. Huge walk-in closet. The upper loft can be used as a 4th bedroom, and has a full bath! Other options, an office, game, media rm, or flex room to expand. Recently updated: New roof, flooring in LR, whole house and fence nicely painted, and landscaping. Gas stove, 2 WH's, and fireplace. Sprinkler & camera security systems, and Smart Nest thermostats. Ceramic tile mostly downstairs and all the wet areas! Kitchen with large nook and walk-in pantry. Open to the family room with a corner fireplace. All SS appliances. The frig stays. Very clean & energy efficient!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5813 Loveland Drive have any available units?
5813 Loveland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5813 Loveland Drive have?
Some of 5813 Loveland Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5813 Loveland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5813 Loveland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5813 Loveland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5813 Loveland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 5813 Loveland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5813 Loveland Drive offers parking.
Does 5813 Loveland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5813 Loveland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5813 Loveland Drive have a pool?
No, 5813 Loveland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5813 Loveland Drive have accessible units?
No, 5813 Loveland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5813 Loveland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5813 Loveland Drive has units with dishwashers.

