5813 Loveland Drive

Amenities
Quiet family friendly neighborhood. Centrally located to shops, and restaurants. Master BR downstairs. Huge walk-in closet. The upper loft can be used as a 4th bedroom, and has a full bath! Other options, an office, game, media rm, or flex room to expand. Recently updated: New roof, flooring in LR, whole house and fence nicely painted, and landscaping. Gas stove, 2 WH's, and fireplace. Sprinkler & camera security systems, and Smart Nest thermostats. Ceramic tile mostly downstairs and all the wet areas! Kitchen with large nook and walk-in pantry. Open to the family room with a corner fireplace. All SS appliances. The frig stays. Very clean & energy efficient!