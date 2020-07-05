5813 Loveland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Quiet family friendly neighborhood. Centrally located to shops, and restaurants. Master BR downstairs. Huge walk-in closet. The upper loft can be used as a 4th bedroom, and has a full bath! Other options, an office, game, media rm, or flex room to expand. Recently updated: New roof, flooring in LR, whole house and fence nicely painted, and landscaping. Gas stove, 2 WH's, and fireplace. Sprinkler & camera security systems, and Smart Nest thermostats. Ceramic tile mostly downstairs and all the wet areas! Kitchen with large nook and walk-in pantry. Open to the family room with a corner fireplace. All SS appliances. The frig stays. Very clean & energy efficient!