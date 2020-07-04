All apartments in Denton
5805 Loveland Drive

5805 Loveland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5805 Loveland Drive, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2015 home in quiet neighborhood. Four bedrooms, 2 full baths. Granite counter-tops, stainless steel oven, microwave and dishwasher. Refrigerator included. This is a great neighborhood, close to I-35, shopping and schools. Just steps away from the 8-mile Katy Trail for walking and biking. Home has been well maintained and is in excellent condition. Lawn service is required (HOA); tenant may contract one of their choice or landlord will provide and include in monthly rent (est. $30 per mowing, usually every other week during growing season).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 Loveland Drive have any available units?
5805 Loveland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5805 Loveland Drive have?
Some of 5805 Loveland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 Loveland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5805 Loveland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 Loveland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5805 Loveland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 5805 Loveland Drive offer parking?
No, 5805 Loveland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5805 Loveland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5805 Loveland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 Loveland Drive have a pool?
No, 5805 Loveland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5805 Loveland Drive have accessible units?
No, 5805 Loveland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 Loveland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5805 Loveland Drive has units with dishwashers.

