All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 5709 Del Rey.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
5709 Del Rey
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:08 AM

5709 Del Rey

5709 Del Rey Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5709 Del Rey Drive, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate home in Denton! - Immaculate home! This is the perfect place to call home! This 3 bedroom home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, granite resin sink in kitchen, smart thermostats throughout and much more! Refrigerator, washer and dryer, lawn care, and pest control included in rent! Well maintained wood like flooring in entrance, living and dining room. Title in kitchen and laundry room. Large backyard, great for entertaining! Sprinkler system in front and backyard. Electric car charge capable if you have the connector. Tenants have access to community pool and playground. Great home for a great price! This will go quick! Call to view today!

(RLNE5124136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 Del Rey have any available units?
5709 Del Rey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5709 Del Rey have?
Some of 5709 Del Rey's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5709 Del Rey currently offering any rent specials?
5709 Del Rey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 Del Rey pet-friendly?
Yes, 5709 Del Rey is pet friendly.
Does 5709 Del Rey offer parking?
No, 5709 Del Rey does not offer parking.
Does 5709 Del Rey have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5709 Del Rey offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 Del Rey have a pool?
Yes, 5709 Del Rey has a pool.
Does 5709 Del Rey have accessible units?
No, 5709 Del Rey does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 Del Rey have units with dishwashers?
No, 5709 Del Rey does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas