5709 Del Rey

Amenities

Immaculate home in Denton! - Immaculate home! This is the perfect place to call home! This 3 bedroom home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, granite resin sink in kitchen, smart thermostats throughout and much more! Refrigerator, washer and dryer, lawn care, and pest control included in rent! Well maintained wood like flooring in entrance, living and dining room. Title in kitchen and laundry room. Large backyard, great for entertaining! Sprinkler system in front and backyard. Electric car charge capable if you have the connector. Tenants have access to community pool and playground. Great home for a great price! This will go quick! Call to view today!



