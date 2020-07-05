5709 Balmorhea Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful, well-maintained 3 bed 2 bath 1 story home located in Country Lakes North offering a community pool, park, and walking trails. Great open concept floor plan with plenty of natural light, vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. Kitchen boast beautiful counter tops, walk in pantry and a large breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining. Master suite offers large windows, separate shower, dual sinks and large walk in closet. Relax in your large back yard with plenty room for games and barbecuing! Contact Ben Strader @940-390-3031 for info.