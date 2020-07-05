All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 5709 Balmorhea Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
5709 Balmorhea Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

5709 Balmorhea Drive

5709 Balmorhea Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5709 Balmorhea Drive, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful, well-maintained 3 bed 2 bath 1 story home located in Country Lakes North offering a community pool, park, and walking trails. Great open concept floor plan with plenty of natural light, vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. Kitchen boast beautiful counter tops, walk in pantry and a large breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining. Master suite offers large windows, separate shower, dual sinks and large walk in closet. Relax in your large back yard with plenty room for games and barbecuing! Contact Ben Strader @940-390-3031 for info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 Balmorhea Drive have any available units?
5709 Balmorhea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5709 Balmorhea Drive have?
Some of 5709 Balmorhea Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5709 Balmorhea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5709 Balmorhea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 Balmorhea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5709 Balmorhea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 5709 Balmorhea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5709 Balmorhea Drive offers parking.
Does 5709 Balmorhea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5709 Balmorhea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 Balmorhea Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5709 Balmorhea Drive has a pool.
Does 5709 Balmorhea Drive have accessible units?
No, 5709 Balmorhea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 Balmorhea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5709 Balmorhea Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas