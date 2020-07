Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Country Living near the city. Utilities are included except for internet! Very nice finish out with wood floors. Living area includes wood stove. Relaxing views of surrounding pasture to enjoy from the large, partially covered balcony. Large front porch to enjoy as well. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Pets on a case by case basis. No smoking or vaping permitted. Online application process text or call agent for details.