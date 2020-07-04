All apartments in Denton
5405 Galante Lane
5405 Galante Lane

5405 Galante Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5405 Galante Lane, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

Beautiful townhome ready to move in. Spacious 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Kitchen opens to living area, breakfast bar, and dining area. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. wood floor laminate in living areas, ceramic tile in bathrooms and soft carpet in the bedrooms. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. 2 car rear entry garage, sprinkler system, professionally maintained grounds and much more! DCTA Train Station 1 mile away. Near I-35 making an easy commute. Come and show it. This one will not last long.
Pets case by case.
Agent and tenant, please verify all info and measurements provided.
Also 4 bedroom unit available for only $25 more
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5405 Galante Lane have any available units?
5405 Galante Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5405 Galante Lane have?
Some of 5405 Galante Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5405 Galante Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5405 Galante Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 Galante Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5405 Galante Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5405 Galante Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5405 Galante Lane offers parking.
Does 5405 Galante Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5405 Galante Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 Galante Lane have a pool?
No, 5405 Galante Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5405 Galante Lane have accessible units?
No, 5405 Galante Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 Galante Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5405 Galante Lane has units with dishwashers.

