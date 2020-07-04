5405 Galante Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful townhome ready to move in. Spacious 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Kitchen opens to living area, breakfast bar, and dining area. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. wood floor laminate in living areas, ceramic tile in bathrooms and soft carpet in the bedrooms. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. 2 car rear entry garage, sprinkler system, professionally maintained grounds and much more! DCTA Train Station 1 mile away. Near I-35 making an easy commute. Come and show it. This one will not last long.

Pets case by case.

Agent and tenant, please verify all info and measurements provided.

Also 4 bedroom unit available for only $25 more

