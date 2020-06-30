514 Campbell Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Upgraded & updated home in the heart of Denton sitting on HUGE corner lot. Bring you toys, trailers, RV etc.. Home has 2 driveways and place to park larger vehicles. Features large living, a corridor kitchen that is accessible from both the living room as well as the dinning area. the smaller separated 4th bedroom can either be used as bedroom or as an office. The other 3 bedrooms are close together. Kitchen has updated appliances as well as granite counters. home features large laundry room as well. Step into the backyard from the kitchen and check out the over-sized patio, as well as outdoor kitchen, dinning areas with cement table & benches. Opportunity to really live inside and out.