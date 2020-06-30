All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 514 Campbell Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
514 Campbell Lane
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:02 AM

514 Campbell Lane

514 Campbell Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

514 Campbell Lane, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Upgraded & updated home in the heart of Denton sitting on HUGE corner lot. Bring you toys, trailers, RV etc.. Home has 2 driveways and place to park larger vehicles. Features large living, a corridor kitchen that is accessible from both the living room as well as the dinning area. the smaller separated 4th bedroom can either be used as bedroom or as an office. The other 3 bedrooms are close together. Kitchen has updated appliances as well as granite counters. home features large laundry room as well. Step into the backyard from the kitchen and check out the over-sized patio, as well as outdoor kitchen, dinning areas with cement table & benches. Opportunity to really live inside and out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Campbell Lane have any available units?
514 Campbell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 Campbell Lane have?
Some of 514 Campbell Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Campbell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
514 Campbell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Campbell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 514 Campbell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 514 Campbell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 514 Campbell Lane offers parking.
Does 514 Campbell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Campbell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Campbell Lane have a pool?
No, 514 Campbell Lane does not have a pool.
Does 514 Campbell Lane have accessible units?
No, 514 Campbell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Campbell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Campbell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas