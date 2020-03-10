5105 Spyglass Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

4bed with 2.75bath, formal dinning at entry can be office. Large eat-in kitchen opens to family area with SS appliances, quartz countertop, backsplash, 42’ cabinets. Master bath dual high vanity, garden tub & separate shower. Wright iron staircase. Upstairs good size 3 bdrms w Jack & Jill, huge game rm. Ceiling Fan & light in every room. Large yard backs to greenbelt. Stone &brick elevation Energy Star home w great community amenities. Easy access to DART, I-35E & Denton Medical Center. Top rated elementary within walking distance, hike trails nearby! Must see