Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:46 AM

5105 Spyglass Hill Lane

5105 Spyglass Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5105 Spyglass Hill Lane, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4bed with 2.75bath, formal dinning at entry can be office. Large eat-in kitchen opens to family area with SS appliances, quartz countertop, backsplash, 42’ cabinets. Master bath dual high vanity, garden tub & separate shower. Wright iron staircase. Upstairs good size 3 bdrms w Jack & Jill, huge game rm. Ceiling Fan & light in every room. Large yard backs to greenbelt. Stone &brick elevation Energy Star home w great community amenities. Easy access to DART, I-35E & Denton Medical Center. Top rated elementary within walking distance, hike trails nearby! Must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 Spyglass Hill Lane have any available units?
5105 Spyglass Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5105 Spyglass Hill Lane have?
Some of 5105 Spyglass Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 Spyglass Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5105 Spyglass Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 Spyglass Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5105 Spyglass Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 5105 Spyglass Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5105 Spyglass Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 5105 Spyglass Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5105 Spyglass Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 Spyglass Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 5105 Spyglass Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5105 Spyglass Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 5105 Spyglass Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 Spyglass Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5105 Spyglass Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.

