Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath newer home sitting next to open greenbelt space. Large Kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Popular floor-plan with guest bedrooms split from the master suite, 4 Bedrooms or 3 with 4th used as an office. Master suite has separate shower, garden tub and large closet. Fresh carpet just installed. Clean, open, bright. Great location near schools, shopping and parks. Fenced backyard. Move in tomorrow!