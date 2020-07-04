4605 Rhone Dr

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

4605 Rhone, Argyle, TX - Close to UNT, Denton shopping and business. Single Story, 3 bedroom home with study. MBR has large walk in closet. Open Kitchen and Living Area with seating at kitchen bar. SS appliances. Full size utility room. Neighborhood pool, greenbelt and picnic area. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) under 40 lbs total with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.



Interstate 35W to exit for FM 2449. East on Vintage Blvd. Left of Napa Valley Dr. Right on Sonoma Dr. Left on Rhone Dr. House is on right



Apply thru 3G website. All occupants aged 18+ yrs must submit Online App including copy of driv lic. $50 non-ref app fee paid online. No personal checks. Screened for cred, crim, and evict. Min cred score of 600 for standard sec dep. Must provide proof of Renters Insurance prior to move in.



(RLNE4589104)