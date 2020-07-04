All apartments in Denton
4605 Rhone Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4605 Rhone Dr

4605 Rhone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4605 Rhone Drive, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4605 Rhone, Argyle, TX - Close to UNT, Denton shopping and business. Single Story, 3 bedroom home with study. MBR has large walk in closet. Open Kitchen and Living Area with seating at kitchen bar. SS appliances. Full size utility room. Neighborhood pool, greenbelt and picnic area. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) under 40 lbs total with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Interstate 35W to exit for FM 2449. East on Vintage Blvd. Left of Napa Valley Dr. Right on Sonoma Dr. Left on Rhone Dr. House is on right

Apply thru 3G website. All occupants aged 18+ yrs must submit Online App including copy of driv lic. $50 non-ref app fee paid online. No personal checks. Screened for cred, crim, and evict. Min cred score of 600 for standard sec dep. Must provide proof of Renters Insurance prior to move in.

(RLNE4589104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 Rhone Dr have any available units?
4605 Rhone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4605 Rhone Dr have?
Some of 4605 Rhone Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 Rhone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4605 Rhone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 Rhone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4605 Rhone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4605 Rhone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4605 Rhone Dr offers parking.
Does 4605 Rhone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4605 Rhone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 Rhone Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4605 Rhone Dr has a pool.
Does 4605 Rhone Dr have accessible units?
No, 4605 Rhone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 Rhone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4605 Rhone Dr has units with dishwashers.

