All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 4604 Gunnison Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
4604 Gunnison Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4604 Gunnison Drive

4604 Gunnison Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4604 Gunnison Drive, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom house in a fast growing North Texas community. shows like new. Living, kitchen & dining are very open with natural light. custom dark cabinets, granites, stainless appliances, pantry & breakfast bar. Refrigerator, currently in the garage, and washer-dryer included. Landlord maintains all yards. covered patio perfect for entertaining. great location. Golden Triangle Mall is 5 minutes away. 10 minutes to Rayzor Ranch Town Center for shopping, dining and getting things done. ( 3x income & credit score 680+) Current lease ends on Feb 28, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 Gunnison Drive have any available units?
4604 Gunnison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 Gunnison Drive have?
Some of 4604 Gunnison Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 Gunnison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4604 Gunnison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 Gunnison Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4604 Gunnison Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 4604 Gunnison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4604 Gunnison Drive offers parking.
Does 4604 Gunnison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4604 Gunnison Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 Gunnison Drive have a pool?
No, 4604 Gunnison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4604 Gunnison Drive have accessible units?
No, 4604 Gunnison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 Gunnison Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4604 Gunnison Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas