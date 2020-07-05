4604 Gunnison Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 bedroom house in a fast growing North Texas community. shows like new. Living, kitchen & dining are very open with natural light. custom dark cabinets, granites, stainless appliances, pantry & breakfast bar. Refrigerator, currently in the garage, and washer-dryer included. Landlord maintains all yards. covered patio perfect for entertaining. great location. Golden Triangle Mall is 5 minutes away. 10 minutes to Rayzor Ranch Town Center for shopping, dining and getting things done. ( 3x income & credit score 680+) Current lease ends on Feb 28, 2019.