Gorgeous three bedroom, two bath home in highly desired Argyle ISD! The living room has a beautiful fireplace, a lot of natural light and is open to the kitchen and breakfast room. Beautiful granite countertops and ample cabinets for storage in the kitchen. This home has a split bedrooms with a large master suite. Large backyard with tons of space for entertaining. Come see this great home!