All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 4512 Dogwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
4512 Dogwood Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:54 AM

4512 Dogwood Drive

4512 Dogwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4512 Dogwood Drive, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cute split bedroom home boasts a spacious open kitchen with a host service bar to large living area with fireplace. Appliances include a microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Huge walk-in closet, separate shower, garden tub, and double vanity sinks in master bathroom. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Backyard features open stone porch for relaxing in a precious lil neighborhood, Ryan High School District, very close quick access onto Hwy I-35E @ Post Oak in Denton. All Fresh and Ready for immediate move-in.

*Minimum 620 credit score and background check required*. Tenant and Tenant’s Agent to verify all important information, including but not limited to, schools, square footage, room dimensions, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 Dogwood Drive have any available units?
4512 Dogwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4512 Dogwood Drive have?
Some of 4512 Dogwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4512 Dogwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4512 Dogwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 Dogwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4512 Dogwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 4512 Dogwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4512 Dogwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4512 Dogwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4512 Dogwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 Dogwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4512 Dogwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4512 Dogwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4512 Dogwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 Dogwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4512 Dogwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas