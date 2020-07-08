4512 Dogwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This cute split bedroom home boasts a spacious open kitchen with a host service bar to large living area with fireplace. Appliances include a microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Huge walk-in closet, separate shower, garden tub, and double vanity sinks in master bathroom. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Backyard features open stone porch for relaxing in a precious lil neighborhood, Ryan High School District, very close quick access onto Hwy I-35E @ Post Oak in Denton. All Fresh and Ready for immediate move-in.



*Minimum 620 credit score and background check required*. Tenant and Tenant’s Agent to verify all important information, including but not limited to, schools, square footage, room dimensions, etc.