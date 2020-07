Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Light and Bright! Home offers so much for the price. Argyle schools, easy access to Denton and HV area and I35. Upstairs game room can be used as fourth bedroom. Pets will be case by case, non refundable pet deposit will be required. Landlord pays HOA and lawn care.