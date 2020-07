Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Here is the 3 bed 2 bath home with a large backyard you have been waiting for! This cozy home features a large living area with fireplace. Split bedrooms and walk in closet. Fresh paint and carpet throughout. Neighborhood has walking paths, playground and pool. Come see this home today!