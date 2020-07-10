4305 Hayes

Amenities
Welcome home!! This home is ready for your family, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room with fireplace to cozy up to and is open to the kitchen and breakfast area. Conveniently located to Loop 288, I-35, shopping, restaurants, colleges and other schools! Applicants age 18+ to complete TAR application and pay $60 app fee, color copy of DL, past 2 months paystubs and current rental reference contact info. Contact Agent in advance to pre-approve pets - NO Aggressive Breeds!! Non-refundable pet fee per pet. Tenant and-or Tenants Agent to verify all info. within this listing! DON'T DELAY, COME AND SEE THIS ONE TODAY!!