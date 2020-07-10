4305 Hayes

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome home!! This home is ready for your family, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room with fireplace to cozy up to and is open to the kitchen and breakfast area. Conveniently located to Loop 288, I-35, shopping, restaurants, colleges and other schools! Applicants age 18+ to complete TAR application and pay $60 app fee, color copy of DL, past 2 months paystubs and current rental reference contact info. Contact Agent in advance to pre-approve pets - NO Aggressive Breeds!! Non-refundable pet fee per pet. Tenant and-or Tenants Agent to verify all info. within this listing! DON'T DELAY, COME AND SEE THIS ONE TODAY!!