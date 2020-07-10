All apartments in Denton
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:47 PM

4305 Hayes

4305 Hayes Street · No Longer Available
Location

4305 Hayes Street, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome home!! This home is ready for your family, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room with fireplace to cozy up to and is open to the kitchen and breakfast area. Conveniently located to Loop 288, I-35, shopping, restaurants, colleges and other schools! Applicants age 18+ to complete TAR application and pay $60 app fee, color copy of DL, past 2 months paystubs and current rental reference contact info. Contact Agent in advance to pre-approve pets - NO Aggressive Breeds!! Non-refundable pet fee per pet. Tenant and-or Tenants Agent to verify all info. within this listing! DON'T DELAY, COME AND SEE THIS ONE TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4305 Hayes have any available units?
4305 Hayes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4305 Hayes have?
Some of 4305 Hayes's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4305 Hayes currently offering any rent specials?
4305 Hayes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4305 Hayes pet-friendly?
Yes, 4305 Hayes is pet friendly.
Does 4305 Hayes offer parking?
Yes, 4305 Hayes offers parking.
Does 4305 Hayes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4305 Hayes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4305 Hayes have a pool?
No, 4305 Hayes does not have a pool.
Does 4305 Hayes have accessible units?
No, 4305 Hayes does not have accessible units.
Does 4305 Hayes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4305 Hayes has units with dishwashers.

