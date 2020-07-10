Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 408 Windbrook St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
408 Windbrook St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:15 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
408 Windbrook St
408 Windbrook Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
408 Windbrook Street, Denton, TX 76207
Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 07/09/20 What a deal not only a great floor plan but you get a washer/dryer and fridge included, fireplace, fenced yard. This is a no brainer be prepared to fill out the application.
(RLNE880249)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 408 Windbrook St have any available units?
408 Windbrook St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 408 Windbrook St have?
Some of 408 Windbrook St's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 408 Windbrook St currently offering any rent specials?
408 Windbrook St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Windbrook St pet-friendly?
No, 408 Windbrook St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 408 Windbrook St offer parking?
No, 408 Windbrook St does not offer parking.
Does 408 Windbrook St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 Windbrook St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Windbrook St have a pool?
No, 408 Windbrook St does not have a pool.
Does 408 Windbrook St have accessible units?
No, 408 Windbrook St does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Windbrook St have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Windbrook St does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201
Similar Pages
Denton 1 Bedrooms
Denton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with Parking
Denton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of North Texas
Texas Woman's University
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas