All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 4017 Hialeah Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
4017 Hialeah Drive
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:51 PM

4017 Hialeah Drive

4017 Hialeah Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4017 Hialeah Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Guyer High-Like NEW-all the upgrades,amenities.BEAUTIFUL stone&brick front invites you into Light & Bright-barely lived in home built 2015.All bedrooms large and 4 of 5 have walk in closets.Entry,study-bedroom, living area, formal dining w-lovely wood floors and much crown molding,Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances open to inviting family room with fireplace Master and study-bedroom down.Master with large master bath-soaking tub and separate shower and huge walk in closet.Study down can be bedroom with no closet but large enough to add one if desired.Family-2nd living area. Up has additional 3 bedrooms & game room.Covered patio,sprinklers,HOA pool nearby.Poss Lease w option to Purchase

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4017 Hialeah Drive have any available units?
4017 Hialeah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4017 Hialeah Drive have?
Some of 4017 Hialeah Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4017 Hialeah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4017 Hialeah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4017 Hialeah Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4017 Hialeah Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 4017 Hialeah Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4017 Hialeah Drive offers parking.
Does 4017 Hialeah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4017 Hialeah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4017 Hialeah Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4017 Hialeah Drive has a pool.
Does 4017 Hialeah Drive have accessible units?
No, 4017 Hialeah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4017 Hialeah Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4017 Hialeah Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas