4017 Hialeah Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Guyer High-Like NEW-all the upgrades,amenities.BEAUTIFUL stone&brick front invites you into Light & Bright-barely lived in home built 2015.All bedrooms large and 4 of 5 have walk in closets.Entry,study-bedroom, living area, formal dining w-lovely wood floors and much crown molding,Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances open to inviting family room with fireplace Master and study-bedroom down.Master with large master bath-soaking tub and separate shower and huge walk in closet.Study down can be bedroom with no closet but large enough to add one if desired.Family-2nd living area. Up has additional 3 bedrooms & game room.Covered patio,sprinklers,HOA pool nearby.Poss Lease w option to Purchase