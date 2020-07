Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 4-2 one-story home nestled in established Denton neighborhood. Open floor plan includes laminate wood flooring, ceramic tile, large windows and eat-in kitchen. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Kitchen offers dishwasher, disposal and stove. Master suite features garden tub and separate shower. Garage has been converted into large 4th bedroom, or it could be a second living area. Fenced backyard with covered patio.