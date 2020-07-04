All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3925 Trenton Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3925 Trenton Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3925 Trenton Place

3925 Trenton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3925 Trenton Place, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
NEW HOME - Built in 2018! If you enjoy making memories, then this home is ready for you. Everything in the home will be a first! Be the first to live in this new 3-Bedroom, 2-Full Bath Beauty! The home features an open floorplan concept with Large Kitchen that looks into the family room, Master Bedroom Suite features a tray ceiling and Walk in Closet. Be the first to enjoy the backyard with the large covered Patio that opens up to a fenced in yard. Be the first to use the all new appliances! Be the first to use the New side by side refrigerator! Be the first to live in this HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3925 Trenton Place have any available units?
3925 Trenton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3925 Trenton Place have?
Some of 3925 Trenton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3925 Trenton Place currently offering any rent specials?
3925 Trenton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3925 Trenton Place pet-friendly?
No, 3925 Trenton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3925 Trenton Place offer parking?
Yes, 3925 Trenton Place offers parking.
Does 3925 Trenton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3925 Trenton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3925 Trenton Place have a pool?
No, 3925 Trenton Place does not have a pool.
Does 3925 Trenton Place have accessible units?
No, 3925 Trenton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3925 Trenton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3925 Trenton Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas