3925 Trenton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

NEW HOME - Built in 2018! If you enjoy making memories, then this home is ready for you. Everything in the home will be a first! Be the first to live in this new 3-Bedroom, 2-Full Bath Beauty! The home features an open floorplan concept with Large Kitchen that looks into the family room, Master Bedroom Suite features a tray ceiling and Walk in Closet. Be the first to enjoy the backyard with the large covered Patio that opens up to a fenced in yard. Be the first to use the all new appliances! Be the first to use the New side by side refrigerator! Be the first to live in this HOME!