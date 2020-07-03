3917 Trenton Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Open floorplan with split bedrooms & great natural light! Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry & granite countertops. Spacious living room opens to dining area & kitchen. Master suite features tray ceilings, walk-in closet, & window seat overlooking backyard. Good size backyard- great for entertaining. House is only 2 years old! Fridge included. Pets on a case by case basis. Pet deposit is $250 per pet; 50% refundable if no damages upon move-out. Tenant & tenant's agent to verify schools, dimensions, sq ft, etc.