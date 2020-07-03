All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3917 Trenton Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3917 Trenton Place
Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:33 PM

3917 Trenton Place

3917 Trenton Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3917 Trenton Pl, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Open floorplan with split bedrooms & great natural light! Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry & granite countertops. Spacious living room opens to dining area & kitchen. Master suite features tray ceilings, walk-in closet, & window seat overlooking backyard. Good size backyard- great for entertaining. House is only 2 years old! Fridge included. Pets on a case by case basis. Pet deposit is $250 per pet; 50% refundable if no damages upon move-out. Tenant & tenant's agent to verify schools, dimensions, sq ft, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Trenton Place have any available units?
3917 Trenton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 Trenton Place have?
Some of 3917 Trenton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 Trenton Place currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Trenton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Trenton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3917 Trenton Place is pet friendly.
Does 3917 Trenton Place offer parking?
Yes, 3917 Trenton Place offers parking.
Does 3917 Trenton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Trenton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Trenton Place have a pool?
No, 3917 Trenton Place does not have a pool.
Does 3917 Trenton Place have accessible units?
No, 3917 Trenton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Trenton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3917 Trenton Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas