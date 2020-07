Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located minutes from the Oak Mount Country Club with quick access to FM 2499 in the south part of Denton. This home features a dishwasher, stove, central air and heat and a fire place.



This home is pet friendly with owner approval for animals less than 35 pounds with a deposit. This home does not come with a refrigerator.



(RLNE4027195)