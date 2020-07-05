3906 Canton Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN READY! This amazing split bedroom home offers 3 beds, 2 baths situated on a coveted cul-de-sac lot in Wilson Elem school district. Light and bright flexible floor plan with 2070sf of true open living space has large front living area that flows right into the formal dining room, could be home office, moves into the kitchen with breakfast bar and nook as well as second cozy living area! Great place to watch the kids while you cook or play games after meals. VERY spacious master suite with room for a sitting area, garden tub in master bathroom, two secondary bedrooms with a bath. Covd front and back porches. New HVAC 2017, HWH 2018, Small Foundation work completed 6 piers in MB, transferrable warranty.