Denton, TX
3906 Canton Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3906 Canton Court

3906 Canton Court · No Longer Available
Denton
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

3906 Canton Court, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY! This amazing split bedroom home offers 3 beds, 2 baths situated on a coveted cul-de-sac lot in Wilson Elem school district. Light and bright flexible floor plan with 2070sf of true open living space has large front living area that flows right into the formal dining room, could be home office, moves into the kitchen with breakfast bar and nook as well as second cozy living area! Great place to watch the kids while you cook or play games after meals. VERY spacious master suite with room for a sitting area, garden tub in master bathroom, two secondary bedrooms with a bath. Covd front and back porches. New HVAC 2017, HWH 2018, Small Foundation work completed 6 piers in MB, transferrable warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Canton Court have any available units?
3906 Canton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3906 Canton Court have?
Some of 3906 Canton Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Canton Court currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Canton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Canton Court pet-friendly?
No, 3906 Canton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3906 Canton Court offer parking?
Yes, 3906 Canton Court offers parking.
Does 3906 Canton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 Canton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Canton Court have a pool?
No, 3906 Canton Court does not have a pool.
Does 3906 Canton Court have accessible units?
No, 3906 Canton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Canton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3906 Canton Court has units with dishwashers.

