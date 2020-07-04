All apartments in Denton
3712 San Lucas Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

3712 San Lucas Lane

3712 San Lucas Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3712 San Lucas Lane, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 San Lucas Lane have any available units?
3712 San Lucas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3712 San Lucas Lane have?
Some of 3712 San Lucas Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 San Lucas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3712 San Lucas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 San Lucas Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3712 San Lucas Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3712 San Lucas Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3712 San Lucas Lane offers parking.
Does 3712 San Lucas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 San Lucas Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 San Lucas Lane have a pool?
No, 3712 San Lucas Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3712 San Lucas Lane have accessible units?
No, 3712 San Lucas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 San Lucas Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 San Lucas Lane has units with dishwashers.

