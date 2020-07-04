All apartments in Denton
3704 Drexel Drive

Location

3704 Drexel Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Gorgeous two-story home located in the heart of Denton near shopping, dining and entertainment. Incredible entry featuring vaulted ceilings, open iron staircase, beautiful laminate wood flooring and large windows bringing in lots of natural light. Gourmet kitchen, open to one of the two living rooms, offers an island with ample amounts of storage and counter space, with stainless steel appliances. Master suite is located upstairs with the guest bedrooms, surrounding the game room, which looks below to the formal dining. Home offers spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, with a great back yard perfect for you and the family! Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3704 Drexel Drive have any available units?
3704 Drexel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3704 Drexel Drive have?
Some of 3704 Drexel Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3704 Drexel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3704 Drexel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 Drexel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3704 Drexel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3704 Drexel Drive offer parking?
No, 3704 Drexel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3704 Drexel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 Drexel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 Drexel Drive have a pool?
No, 3704 Drexel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3704 Drexel Drive have accessible units?
No, 3704 Drexel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 Drexel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3704 Drexel Drive has units with dishwashers.

