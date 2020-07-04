3704 Drexel Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Gorgeous two-story home located in the heart of Denton near shopping, dining and entertainment. Incredible entry featuring vaulted ceilings, open iron staircase, beautiful laminate wood flooring and large windows bringing in lots of natural light. Gourmet kitchen, open to one of the two living rooms, offers an island with ample amounts of storage and counter space, with stainless steel appliances. Master suite is located upstairs with the guest bedrooms, surrounding the game room, which looks below to the formal dining. Home offers spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, with a great back yard perfect for you and the family! Welcome home!