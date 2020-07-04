3625 Clydesdale Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom home for lease in Denton - Very spacious 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home for lease in Denton. Built in 2004. 2,917 square feet. Family room has a fireplace. Formal living and Dining. Very spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Kitchen is equipped with Electric Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. There is a large Game Room upstairs that makes this home very appealing. This property has a large fenced backyard perfect for family entertainment. 2 car garage. Fresh paint. New wood looking vinyl plank flooring.



UTILITIES: You pay for Electricity, water, and trash pickup.



