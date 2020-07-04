All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3625 Clydesdale Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3625 Clydesdale Dr
Last updated November 13 2019 at 1:12 PM

3625 Clydesdale Dr

3625 Clydesdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3625 Clydesdale Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom home for lease in Denton - Very spacious 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home for lease in Denton. Built in 2004. 2,917 square feet. Family room has a fireplace. Formal living and Dining. Very spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Kitchen is equipped with Electric Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. There is a large Game Room upstairs that makes this home very appealing. This property has a large fenced backyard perfect for family entertainment. 2 car garage. Fresh paint. New wood looking vinyl plank flooring.

VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

UTILITIES: You pay for Electricity, water, and trash pickup.

(RLNE3215943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 Clydesdale Dr have any available units?
3625 Clydesdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3625 Clydesdale Dr have?
Some of 3625 Clydesdale Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 Clydesdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3625 Clydesdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 Clydesdale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3625 Clydesdale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3625 Clydesdale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3625 Clydesdale Dr offers parking.
Does 3625 Clydesdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 Clydesdale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 Clydesdale Dr have a pool?
No, 3625 Clydesdale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3625 Clydesdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 3625 Clydesdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 Clydesdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3625 Clydesdale Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas