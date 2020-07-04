3613 Andalusian Drive

Amenities

Price Just Reduced!. Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 baths in highly-desired Wheeler Ridge! This charming 2 story home features a spacious kitchen with lots of natural light. Master suite downstairs with garden tub and separate showers. Huge WIC. Convenient game room upstairs great for quality family time. Large backyard with a private wood fence. Fresh Paint. Enjoy easy access to shopping and dining in Denton. Denton ISD. Must See! New pictures coming soon!