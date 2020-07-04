Price Just Reduced!. Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 baths in highly-desired Wheeler Ridge! This charming 2 story home features a spacious kitchen with lots of natural light. Master suite downstairs with garden tub and separate showers. Huge WIC. Convenient game room upstairs great for quality family time. Large backyard with a private wood fence. Fresh Paint. Enjoy easy access to shopping and dining in Denton. Denton ISD. Must See! New pictures coming soon!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3613 Andalusian Drive have any available units?
3613 Andalusian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 Andalusian Drive have?
Some of 3613 Andalusian Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Andalusian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Andalusian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.