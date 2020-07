Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NICE 4-2-2, or 3-2-2 with study. Freshly painted and remodeled and ready to move in. Bright and clean. New carpet, appliances, granite counter tops, c-fans, etc. Fenced yard. Vaulted ceiling. Exposed wood beams. Lots of counter space and cabinets in kitchen. Split Bedrooms. Nicely landscaped, mature trees. Large covered front porch and covered rear patio. Front garage with garage door opener..... Just waiting on new tenants! Ready to move in NOW.