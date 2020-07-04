All apartments in Denton
3516 Stanford Drive

Location

3516 Stanford Drive, Denton, TX 76210
Oakmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate 3 Bed 2 Bath Home With Lovely Oak Trees! Enjoy two large living areas, private study with French doors and large windows throughout. Family room features brick gas starter fireplace, natural light, and plush carpeting. Kitchen has tiled backsplash, tons of cabinet space, gas stove, black appliances, and opens to the family room. Split master bedroom has bright windows, dual sinks, garden tub and glass shower. Accommodating guest bedrooms and large guest bath. Huge backyard with wooden privacy fence, tall oak trees, and full sprinkler system. Within walking distance to the community pool. Denton ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Stanford Drive have any available units?
3516 Stanford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3516 Stanford Drive have?
Some of 3516 Stanford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 Stanford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Stanford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Stanford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3516 Stanford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3516 Stanford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3516 Stanford Drive offers parking.
Does 3516 Stanford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Stanford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Stanford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3516 Stanford Drive has a pool.
Does 3516 Stanford Drive have accessible units?
No, 3516 Stanford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Stanford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3516 Stanford Drive has units with dishwashers.

