3516 Stanford Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculate 3 Bed 2 Bath Home With Lovely Oak Trees! Enjoy two large living areas, private study with French doors and large windows throughout. Family room features brick gas starter fireplace, natural light, and plush carpeting. Kitchen has tiled backsplash, tons of cabinet space, gas stove, black appliances, and opens to the family room. Split master bedroom has bright windows, dual sinks, garden tub and glass shower. Accommodating guest bedrooms and large guest bath. Huge backyard with wooden privacy fence, tall oak trees, and full sprinkler system. Within walking distance to the community pool. Denton ISD.