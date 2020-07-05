3504 Riesling Drive

Amenities

Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Denton ISD! Living room opens to dining room and beautiful kitchen area with stainless steel appliances, smooth top range, built in microwave and refrigerator included! Ceramic tile in entry, kitchen, bathrooms, and utility room. Bedrooms are painted cool, neutral colors with ceiling fans. Enjoy the beauty of the country in this oversized, fenced backyard, storage shed included. Washer and dryer are included in the lease. Shopping, entertainment and dining nearby! This home is a must-see!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 6-6-19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed. Dogs allowed.

