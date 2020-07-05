All apartments in Denton
Last updated June 6 2019 at 7:34 PM

3504 Riesling Drive

3504 Riesling Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3504 Riesling Drive, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Denton ISD! Living room opens to dining room and beautiful kitchen area with stainless steel appliances, smooth top range, built in microwave and refrigerator included! Ceramic tile in entry, kitchen, bathrooms, and utility room. Bedrooms are painted cool, neutral colors with ceiling fans. Enjoy the beauty of the country in this oversized, fenced backyard, storage shed included. Washer and dryer are included in the lease. Shopping, entertainment and dining nearby! This home is a must-see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 6-6-19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed. Dogs allowed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 Riesling Drive have any available units?
3504 Riesling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3504 Riesling Drive have?
Some of 3504 Riesling Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 Riesling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3504 Riesling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 Riesling Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3504 Riesling Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3504 Riesling Drive offer parking?
No, 3504 Riesling Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3504 Riesling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3504 Riesling Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 Riesling Drive have a pool?
No, 3504 Riesling Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3504 Riesling Drive have accessible units?
No, 3504 Riesling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 Riesling Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3504 Riesling Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

