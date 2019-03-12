3412 Capetown Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

2010 Built, Nice, Clean like New Home, Newly installed laminate floors, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with study or 4th bedroom. Open floor plan and split bedrooms. Warm inviting colors with lots of natural light and great floor plan; kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops; vaulted ceiling living area with fireplace, mount for flat screen TV and wired speakers; covered patio great for BBQ; community features club house, playground and swimming pool; close to schools; quick access to 35E, Denton and Lewisville.