All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3412 Capetown Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3412 Capetown Drive
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:35 PM

3412 Capetown Drive

3412 Capetown Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3412 Capetown Drive, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
2010 Built, Nice, Clean like New Home, Newly installed laminate floors, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with study or 4th bedroom. Open floor plan and split bedrooms. Warm inviting colors with lots of natural light and great floor plan; kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops; vaulted ceiling living area with fireplace, mount for flat screen TV and wired speakers; covered patio great for BBQ; community features club house, playground and swimming pool; close to schools; quick access to 35E, Denton and Lewisville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 Capetown Drive have any available units?
3412 Capetown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 Capetown Drive have?
Some of 3412 Capetown Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 Capetown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Capetown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Capetown Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3412 Capetown Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3412 Capetown Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3412 Capetown Drive offers parking.
Does 3412 Capetown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 Capetown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Capetown Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3412 Capetown Drive has a pool.
Does 3412 Capetown Drive have accessible units?
No, 3412 Capetown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Capetown Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3412 Capetown Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas