3406 Oriole Lane
Last updated December 5 2019 at 4:11 AM

3406 Oriole Lane

3406 Oriole Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3406 Oriole Lane, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 1 story home shows well, neat and clean, refrigerator included in rent and this home is available for immediate move in. Vaulted ceiling in family room, galley kitchen with updates, Utility room off kitchen, Master bath has frameless shower, walk in closets, 2 car garage, large covered back porch and large fenced in back yard. Apply online at newgenproperties.managebuilding.com Call 469-535-6132 to schedule a viewing
Updated 1 story home shows well, neat and clean, refrigerator included in rent and this home is available for immediate move in. Vaulted ceiling in family room, galley kitchen with updates, Utility room off kitchen, Master bath has frameless shower, walk in closets, 2 car garage, large covered back porch and large fenced in back yard. Apply online at newgenproperties.managebuilding.com Call 469-535-6132 to schedule a viewing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

