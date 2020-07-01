3406 Oriole Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 1 story home shows well, neat and clean, refrigerator included in rent and this home is available for immediate move in. Vaulted ceiling in family room, galley kitchen with updates, Utility room off kitchen, Master bath has frameless shower, walk in closets, 2 car garage, large covered back porch and large fenced in back yard. Apply online at newgenproperties.managebuilding.com Call 469-535-6132 to schedule a viewing

