3404 Evening Wind Road

Amenities
DENTON ISD!!!!!! Beautiful house located in best community with top rated schools in Denton. 3 bedroom house has plenty of natural light, Flex space perfect for formals, study and music room. Kitchen has large island, plentiful cabinets, pool table, custom backsplash, granite, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and breakfast bar open to nook and family room with cast stone fireplace. Master bath located to view large fenced and sprinkled backyard. Separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks and large closet.