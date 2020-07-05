3404 Evening Wind Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool table garage

DENTON ISD!!!!!! Beautiful house located in best community with top rated schools in Denton. 3 bedroom house has plenty of natural light, Flex space perfect for formals, study and music room. Kitchen has large island, plentiful cabinets, pool table, custom backsplash, granite, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and breakfast bar open to nook and family room with cast stone fireplace. Master bath located to view large fenced and sprinkled backyard. Separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks and large closet.