All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3404 Evening Wind Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3404 Evening Wind Road
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:36 PM

3404 Evening Wind Road

3404 Evening Wind Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3404 Evening Wind Road, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool table
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
DENTON ISD!!!!!! Beautiful house located in best community with top rated schools in Denton. 3 bedroom house has plenty of natural light, Flex space perfect for formals, study and music room. Kitchen has large island, plentiful cabinets, pool table, custom backsplash, granite, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and breakfast bar open to nook and family room with cast stone fireplace. Master bath located to view large fenced and sprinkled backyard. Separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks and large closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 Evening Wind Road have any available units?
3404 Evening Wind Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3404 Evening Wind Road have?
Some of 3404 Evening Wind Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3404 Evening Wind Road currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Evening Wind Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Evening Wind Road pet-friendly?
No, 3404 Evening Wind Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3404 Evening Wind Road offer parking?
Yes, 3404 Evening Wind Road offers parking.
Does 3404 Evening Wind Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 Evening Wind Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Evening Wind Road have a pool?
No, 3404 Evening Wind Road does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Evening Wind Road have accessible units?
No, 3404 Evening Wind Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Evening Wind Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3404 Evening Wind Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas