Well-maintained 3-2-2 home in North Denton. This home features vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile, laminate wood floors in the living room and carpet in all three bedrooms. There is also an additional room off the kitchen, perfect for an office. Large landscaped back yard with covered patio and storage unit. This home is across the street from Evers Park, one block from the Denton public library (north branch), and backs up to a greenbelt walking path.