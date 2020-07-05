All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3321 Teasbend Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3321 Teasbend Court
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:42 AM

3321 Teasbend Court

3321 Teasbend Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3321 Teasbend Court, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large rooms. Open living dining combination in front. Kitchen and breakfast overlook huge backyard. Family Room with fireplace downstairs. Bedrooms and laundry room are upstairs. Never tote your laundry up or down the stairs! Backyard has large covered patio. Storage building and playfort. Lots of room for the kids and pets to play! Pets case by case. Online application and payment for credit background checks, less than $40. Agent will need full name and separate email for each 18+ person for application process. Tenant to verify school information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3321 Teasbend Court have any available units?
3321 Teasbend Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3321 Teasbend Court have?
Some of 3321 Teasbend Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3321 Teasbend Court currently offering any rent specials?
3321 Teasbend Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 Teasbend Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3321 Teasbend Court is pet friendly.
Does 3321 Teasbend Court offer parking?
Yes, 3321 Teasbend Court offers parking.
Does 3321 Teasbend Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3321 Teasbend Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 Teasbend Court have a pool?
No, 3321 Teasbend Court does not have a pool.
Does 3321 Teasbend Court have accessible units?
No, 3321 Teasbend Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 Teasbend Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3321 Teasbend Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas