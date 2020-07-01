All apartments in Denton
3307 Huisache Street

3307 Huisache Street · No Longer Available
Location

3307 Huisache Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a cute 3 bdr.,2 bath,2 car garage home in a quiet neighborhood.Close to UNT and TWU.Neat,clean,and ready for immediate occupancy.The large living area features a wood burning fireplace,vaulted ceilings,and french doors to the patio.The kitchen has a gas stove,oven,a dishwasher,and garbage disposal.Currently the home has a refrigerator,and washer,and dryer,however if these appliances cease to function,the tenant will be responsible to replace with their own appliances.2 in.blinds throughout the home.This home also features quarterly pest control.Pets are allowed on a case,by case approval.There is a limit of 2 pets,with a refundable $500 pet deposit per pet,if the pet does not damage the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 Huisache Street have any available units?
3307 Huisache Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3307 Huisache Street have?
Some of 3307 Huisache Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3307 Huisache Street currently offering any rent specials?
3307 Huisache Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 Huisache Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3307 Huisache Street is pet friendly.
Does 3307 Huisache Street offer parking?
Yes, 3307 Huisache Street offers parking.
Does 3307 Huisache Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3307 Huisache Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 Huisache Street have a pool?
No, 3307 Huisache Street does not have a pool.
Does 3307 Huisache Street have accessible units?
No, 3307 Huisache Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 Huisache Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3307 Huisache Street has units with dishwashers.

