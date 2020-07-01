3307 Huisache Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a cute 3 bdr.,2 bath,2 car garage home in a quiet neighborhood.Close to UNT and TWU.Neat,clean,and ready for immediate occupancy.The large living area features a wood burning fireplace,vaulted ceilings,and french doors to the patio.The kitchen has a gas stove,oven,a dishwasher,and garbage disposal.Currently the home has a refrigerator,and washer,and dryer,however if these appliances cease to function,the tenant will be responsible to replace with their own appliances.2 in.blinds throughout the home.This home also features quarterly pest control.Pets are allowed on a case,by case approval.There is a limit of 2 pets,with a refundable $500 pet deposit per pet,if the pet does not damage the property.