Well maintained, clean and ready for move-in! Kitchen window overlooks large back yard with Huge mature trees, built in shelves between dining and family room. Vinyl flooring, utility room, spacious floor plan and is ready for occupancy
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3213 Oriole Lane have any available units?
3213 Oriole Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 3213 Oriole Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Oriole Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.