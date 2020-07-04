3213 Clubview Dr

Amenities
Stunning 4B/3B custom home in highly sought after Country Club Village. Recently updated hardwood floors on lower level. Master suite is resort oasis with jetted tub. Large open kitchen and living area, media room and additional recreation room. 586 square foot covered patio, fully landscaped yard. 2 beds down and two beds up with 2 study nooks. Argyle schools and close to Liberty Christian school (top rated private school in Texas). Easy access to Denton Country Club. True Luxury Living with city convenience. Please Call Haley today at 940-209-0152.
(RLNE3476673)