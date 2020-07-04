3213 Clubview Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Stunning 4B/3B custom home in highly sought after Country Club Village. Recently updated hardwood floors on lower level. Master suite is resort oasis with jetted tub. Large open kitchen and living area, media room and additional recreation room. 586 square foot covered patio, fully landscaped yard. 2 beds down and two beds up with 2 study nooks. Argyle schools and close to Liberty Christian school (top rated private school in Texas). Easy access to Denton Country Club. True Luxury Living with city convenience. Please Call Haley today at 940-209-0152.



(RLNE3476673)