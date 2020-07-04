All apartments in Denton
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:31 AM

3213 Clubview Dr

3213 Clubview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3213 Clubview Dr, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Stunning 4B/3B custom home in highly sought after Country Club Village. Recently updated hardwood floors on lower level. Master suite is resort oasis with jetted tub. Large open kitchen and living area, media room and additional recreation room. 586 square foot covered patio, fully landscaped yard. 2 beds down and two beds up with 2 study nooks. Argyle schools and close to Liberty Christian school (top rated private school in Texas). Easy access to Denton Country Club. True Luxury Living with city convenience. Please Call Haley today at 940-209-0152.

(RLNE3476673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Clubview Dr have any available units?
3213 Clubview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 Clubview Dr have?
Some of 3213 Clubview Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Clubview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Clubview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Clubview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3213 Clubview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3213 Clubview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3213 Clubview Dr offers parking.
Does 3213 Clubview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 Clubview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Clubview Dr have a pool?
No, 3213 Clubview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3213 Clubview Dr have accessible units?
No, 3213 Clubview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Clubview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 Clubview Dr has units with dishwashers.

