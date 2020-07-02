3208 Lance Lane

Amenities

Stunning 3-2-2 plus a home office. Spacious kitchen is open to large family room. Split bedroom concept. Huge backyard, large trees, large patio. Beautifully neutral paint colors. Ceiling fans. Completely remodeled master bathroom with huge shower, granite counters, great storage. Wonderful covered back patio is the ideal place for dining al fresco with family and friends. No backyard neighbor! Many updates include light fixtures, blinds, carpet, faucets, hardware, and more. Lots of natural light. So conveniently located on the north side of town.