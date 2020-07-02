All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3208 Lance Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3208 Lance Lane
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:39 AM

3208 Lance Lane

3208 Lance Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3208 Lance Lane, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 3-2-2 plus a home office. Spacious kitchen is open to large family room. Split bedroom concept. Huge backyard, large trees, large patio. Beautifully neutral paint colors. Ceiling fans. Completely remodeled master bathroom with huge shower, granite counters, great storage. Wonderful covered back patio is the ideal place for dining al fresco with family and friends. No backyard neighbor! Many updates include light fixtures, blinds, carpet, faucets, hardware, and more. Lots of natural light. So conveniently located on the north side of town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Lance Lane have any available units?
3208 Lance Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3208 Lance Lane have?
Some of 3208 Lance Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 Lance Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Lance Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Lance Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3208 Lance Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3208 Lance Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3208 Lance Lane offers parking.
Does 3208 Lance Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 Lance Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Lance Lane have a pool?
No, 3208 Lance Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3208 Lance Lane have accessible units?
No, 3208 Lance Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Lance Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3208 Lance Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas