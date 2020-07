Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Very nice 3 bdroom, 2 bath home ready for move-in! Tile flooring in all wet areas and laminate flooring in all main areas. Clean and open layout. Great location, close to many amenities in Denton! Income must show 3x amount of monthly rent and a min credit score of 560. $45 application fee per resident 18+.