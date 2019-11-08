313 Matthew Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage media room new construction

Come see this GORGEOUS home in GUYER HIGH ZONING offers unparalleled craftsmanship and exceptional amenities! This 4 BR, 4 bath open floor plan is truly extraordinary inside & out. Features include a kitchen open to a large living area that boasts two story ceilings & corner gas fireplace. A gourmet kitchen that has premium granite countertops,an abundance of storage space with custom cabinets,a walk-in pantry & butler's pantry. An oversized downstairs master bedroom with an ensuite master bath, jetted tub and separate shower, dual sinks and HUGE walk-in closet. A downstairs bonus room could be used as a 5th room or a study! The gameroom with its built-in cabinets and MASSIVE media room completes upstairs area.