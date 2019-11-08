All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 313 Matthew Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
313 Matthew Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

313 Matthew Avenue

313 Matthew Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

313 Matthew Avenue, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Come see this GORGEOUS home in GUYER HIGH ZONING offers unparalleled craftsmanship and exceptional amenities! This 4 BR, 4 bath open floor plan is truly extraordinary inside & out. Features include a kitchen open to a large living area that boasts two story ceilings & corner gas fireplace. A gourmet kitchen that has premium granite countertops,an abundance of storage space with custom cabinets,a walk-in pantry & butler's pantry. An oversized downstairs master bedroom with an ensuite master bath, jetted tub and separate shower, dual sinks and HUGE walk-in closet. A downstairs bonus room could be used as a 5th room or a study! The gameroom with its built-in cabinets and MASSIVE media room completes upstairs area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Matthew Avenue have any available units?
313 Matthew Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Matthew Avenue have?
Some of 313 Matthew Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Matthew Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
313 Matthew Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Matthew Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 313 Matthew Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 313 Matthew Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 313 Matthew Avenue offers parking.
Does 313 Matthew Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Matthew Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Matthew Avenue have a pool?
No, 313 Matthew Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 313 Matthew Avenue have accessible units?
No, 313 Matthew Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Matthew Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Matthew Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas